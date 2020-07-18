Worms Armageddon Gets a New Big Update!

It’s been over 21 years now since Team17 released Worms Armageddon and 7 since they last provided an official update patch. As such, one would’ve presumed that the game was done and dusted! It seems, however, that despite its age, there is still a lot of love out there for this release. I mean, on a personal level, I think this was the last truly great title from the franchise and, if given the choice, this is the one I’d probably choose to play.

Well, following an update to their official website, if you’re in the mood for a return to Worms Armageddon, then I have some excellent news for you. A brand new patch has been released for the game adding masses of new features, fixes, and improvements!

Worms Armageddon (3.8)

So, what does the new update bring to the game? Well, most notably is the official addition of the “RubberWorm” physics mod that was initially created by the fan community. This allows you to customize the physics engine within the game with, as you might expect, some pretty hilarious results. In addition to this, the update also includes; improved streaming support, CPU teams in online modes, the ability to save maps in their current state, better compatibility for modern systems, a windowed mode, and improved animation tweening effects.

In releasing the update, while Team17 hasn’t gone into all the specifics, they have confirmed that version 3.8 provides:

370 fixes,

45 changes

61 new features.

Where Can I Learn More?

With this update, we can likely expect to see something of a revival for Worms Armageddon. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this update and what it brings, you can check out the official Team17 blog post via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!