WoW Player Level Caps New Expansion In 4 Hours 17 Minutes

WoW Player Level Caps New Expansion

This morning (or late last night) the brand new World of Warcraft expansion was released. So far Battle For Azeroth has largely been well received by fans and Blizzard will clearly be enjoying the spike in revenue and player figures.

As an ex-WoW player, who escaped many years ago, I used to hate expansion releases. I’d just get my character into a nice groove; good equipment, a well-stocked range of potions/food and a decent knowledge of the game. Then the expansion would come and undermine most of that hard work in favour of better equipment, newer potions and unexplored territory. Ok, so that’s the point of an expansion. Maybe I was the problem.

One thing I did always consider with a new expansion was the ‘race’ to max out the new level cap. I hated levelling. As far as I was concerned it got in the way of you starting the equipment grind all over again. It would seem though that at least one other person might agree with me as Twitch streamer GingiTV has completed the brand new WoW expansions level cap (110-120) in just 4 hours 17 minutes.

Da Na-Na-Nahhh Nah-Nahhh!

Not only did he get to the new maximum level cap in such an impressive time, he was also the first person to do it. I daresay that by the time you read this there are already several thousand other players who are level 120. As such, being first is important.

He has revealed that he was able to get the levelling done so quickly by working out a plan from the beta. From there, with the help of guild members, he was able to fast tracks quests in record time.

Watch It In Full

If you’re curious to see the track GingiTV took, we have embedded the steam in full above. It is quite a long run though, so you might want to get yourself somewhere comfy to sit. As above though, I entirely understand this need to level up quickly. The way he does it though, across several characters, is a bit extreme. Even by my standards!

What do you think? Impressed with the speedrun? – Let us know in the comments!