Writer Insists Ed Sheeran Will Not Appear in Netflix’s Witcher

As a bit of an early Christmas present, Netflix released (what will likely be the first of many seasons of) its adaptation of ‘The Witcher‘. Now, while some of the episodes have been a little tepid, I think many would agree that one the whole, it’s pretty good. I’ve certainly enjoyed it!

In a report via PCGamesN, however, the original Witcher writer Andrzej Sapkowski has commented regarding a specific concern that some fans have voiced. What is it I hear you ask? Well, he has said that Ed Sheeran will not be making any appearances in the show. Make of that what you will!

Andrzej Sapkowski Confirms Ed Sheeran Will Never Appear in The Witcher

Speaking at the Warsaw Comicon, Andrzej Sapkowski said (in a joking manner):

“I believe that my job as a creative consultant for this series is to make sure that at no point in the show [will] Ed Sheeran sing. And that I will make sure doesn’t happen. I will make sure.”

For those of you scratching your head as to why this reference would even be made, Ed Sheeran appeared in Game of Thrones with a (semi-cringe inducing) singing segment.

Was He Ever Going to Appear Though?

The comments were, of course, made in jest and it’s entirely unclear as to whether it was on the cards. Let alone, if the suggestion had ever been made between the production team.

I did note, however, that he did only say that Ed Sheeran wouldn’t ‘sing’ in The Witcher. So who knows, maybe he will turn up. If Andrzej Sapkowski has his way, however, any appearance will likely only be made a deaf-mute who is promptly dispatched into the next world.

What do you think? Are you enjoying the Witcher Netflix series? – Let us know in the comments!