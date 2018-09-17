WWE 2K19 Releases A New Gameplay Trailer

It’s been a long time since I’ve played a wrestling game. It was possibly ‘Smackdown 2’ on the PS1. That being said though, I entirely understand why people really love these games. They’re full of fun, action and give fans a slice of wrestling they can try at home.

With WWE 2K19 set to release shortly though, a brand new trailer has been released showing wrestlers both new and old in action.

Can You Name Them?

I must admit, I had a much easier time naming the wrestlers from the early 90’s than I did the more recent one. For example, I spotted, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Rowdy Roddy Piper and Ted Diabese (aka the Million Dollar Man). The more recent ones though, I’m afraid I didn’t do anywhere near as well.

The new trailer though should clearly appeal to fans of wrestling both old and young!

When Is It Out?

WWE 2K19 will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on October 9th. If you pre-order the game though, you may be able to gain early access to the release.

As I said earlier, it has certainly been a long time since I last played a wrestling game. That being said though, WWE 2K19 has certainly piqued my interest. Forgive me though if I’m more likely to choose to play as the Undertaker than one of these new wrestlers.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Wrestling games? Which has been your favourite to date? – Let us know in the comments!