X2 Launches the Spartan Compact ATX Gamer Chassis

Compact Mid-Tower Case from X2

X2 is launching their new Spartan mid-tower case. Unlike typical ATX mid-tower cases, the Spartan uses a dual-chamber design. This allows for a full-ATX motherboard support in a case height typically reserved for micro-ATX towers. The Spartan only measures 340 x 226 x 340mm, and has room for up to two 3.5″ and two 2.5″ drives. The left chamber is for the power supply and drives. Meanwhile, the right side chamber is where an inverted ATX motherboard installs.

The X2 Spartan is also intended for gamer use, so it has plenty of clearance for graphics cards up to 280mm long. Maximum CPU cooler heatsink height is up to 160mm. For those who prefer liquid cooling, the Spartan also supports radiators up to 240mm at the front.

Users can also just install two 120mm fans there for intake, while an 80mm fan handles the exhaust duties in the rear. This might seem small, but having the power supply and drives separate should minimize the heat somewhat. It also helps with keeping the cable management tidy on the main motherboard chamber.

How Much is the X2 Spartan Case?

The Spartan has an MSRP of only 49.99 EUR and even comes with a tempered glass side panel. Although for this price, it does not come with any fans pre-installed.