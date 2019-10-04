Xbox Game Pass Now Has a New Friend – Spotify

Microsoft has been pushing its Xbox Game Pass pretty hard. I think it’s safe to say they’ve done a damn fine job of it too. First-party games available on the subscription on launch day? No problem. Moving big-name first-party games to PC and giving them play-anywhere abilities? Done. Honestly, it’s hard for me to argue with the value, which is why I subscribe to Games Pass Ultimate myself.

Now you’ve got another reason to celebrate. In the US and UK (for now), Microsoft has partnered with Spotify. The deal means that if you take out an Xbox Game Pass subscription on Xbox, PC, or the Ultimate (both), you get Spotify too. The deal will see you get Spotify Premium for 6 months, after that, you’re on your own again.

Still, that’s a pretty slick deal for a LOT of basically free music. Now, I do need to clarify, is this for new subs or if existing subs can use the deal. However, I suspect it’s as simple as logging into the Spotify app with your Microsoft account.

Remember, Games Pass is currently on offer for just £1 for memberships. Check out the deal here and see what’s what!