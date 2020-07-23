Xbox Games Showcase Live Stream – 5pm BST/9AM PT/12PM ET TODAY

Today is a big day for Microsoft, and a pretty special day for many millions of gamers too. We’ll be seeing our first proper look at Xbox Series X gameplay today, and also an extended look at Halo Infinite. So, a pretty big deal then. Let’s not forget, that while this is XBOX, Microsoft push most of their first party content to PC now too, so PC folks, you’ll want to see this too.

Xbox Games Showcase

There’s a LOT of speculation about this event. Microsoft will be showing a bunch of games, and I think Halo will be the main focus, obviously. Psychonauts 2, the new Rare project called “Everwild” or Hellblade 2 perhaps. If we’re really lucky, something related to a new Fable game, as it seems pretty much certain there’s a new one on the way.

Xbox Series X

12 Teraflops, 4K, 8K and 120 FPS support, 1TB custom SSD, and much more. It’s certainly going to be a nice step up from the current gen consoles. Plus, it means that PC gamers will reap a boost too, as games are often made to support both PC and console, and is consolers get faster, it has a knock-on effect for all.