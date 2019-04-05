Xbox Live Gold UK Subscription Price To Increase Next Month





Xbox Live Gold

The chances are that if you own an Xbox console, you probably have an active subscription to the Xbox Live service. While there are, of course, various tiers in which you can have a ‘package’, the ‘Gold’ level provided by Microsoft has many added bonuses.

These include, for example, early access to certain games and, perhaps more prominently, the ability to play their catalogue of games for no more than the cost of your subscription. Well, that and a bit of download bandwidth.

If you are, however, a customer in the UK, you might need to rethink or double check your budget as in a report via Eurogamer, Microsoft is set to increase their Gold prices as of next month!

How Much More Will It Cost?

Well, the general increase in cost depends on how you pay for your subscription. This generally tends to break down into two categories. Namely, the annual payment and monthly subscription.

So, starting with monthly, with the current price at £5.99 a month, this will be increased to £6.99.

In addition, the annual subscription, formally at £39.99, will now cost £49.99 for the year.

What Should I Do?

Well, while (basically) a pound a month isn’t a huge increase, it is certainly one worth paying attention towards. With the increase set to hit as of next month, the most obvious advice is that if you have the money (and are not currently bound to a current subscription), get the annual package now while it is still £39.99.

If you are currently on a yearly package, then don’t worry, you’re not summarily going to get a bill for the difference. Do, however, be prepared to pay the extra if and when your renewal comes around.

What do you think? Are the price increases fair based on the service offered? – Let us know in the comments!