Xbox Series S To Not Support All Xbox One X Enhancements

I have to admit to being more than a little curious surrounding the potential offered with the Xbox Series S console. Basically being offering as a more budget-focused alternative, the Xbox Series S will be ideal for gamers looking to utilize 1080 or 1440p resolutions while coming at a, comparatively speaking, much more friendly price tag!

In terms of backward compatibility for the system, however, following a report via Eurogamer, while Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will be looking to deploy improvements on the current Xbox One X games (with a number of enhancements) this is going to be significantly limited on the Xbox Series S.

Xbox Series S Backward-Compatibility

So, to get one of the most obvious questions out of the way, the Xbox Series X will offer (in terms of gameplay/accessibility) all of the backwards compatibility of its beefier bigger brother. The main key difference, however, is that memory configuration limitations (when compared to the Xbox One X) means that in terms of deploying all of the optimizations seen on that platform, it’s simply not going to be possible.

The good news, however, is that Microsoft is instead going to be looking at alternative means of making ‘current-gen’ games work better on the system. These include:

Improved texture filtering

Higher and more consistent frame rates

Faster load times

Auto HDR

Fun fact: Xbox Series S is so small @XboxP3 had it sitting on his bookshelf back on July 1 and nobody noticed. 😏



Did you spot it @SethSchiesel? pic.twitter.com/6Z83TLCW1F — Xbox (@Xbox) September 11, 2020

Sneaky Microsoft

Despite the fact that the Xbox Series S was only recently confirmed by Microsoft, following a post on their official Twitter account, it seems that the system may have been hiding in plain sight since June. As you can see above, the system is clearly visible on the bookcase, but I guess even the most eagle-eyed viewers didn’t quite put 2 and 2 together there!

Still, with the Xbox Series S set to likely retail for £249.99, we can honestly see this console being exceptionally popular with consumers. Hell, it has all the potential of possibly outselling it’s significantly more powerful Xbox Series X counterpart!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!