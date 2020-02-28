Xbox Series X Gaming “Quick Resume” Feature is Discussed

All going well, we’re expecting Microsoft to formally reveal their next-gen Xbox Series X console in the next couple of months. That hasn’t, however, stopped a lot of news and speculation surrounding what the system will represent.

In a report via TechRadar, however, Microsoft has revealed further details surrounding an interesting new feature known as “Quick Resume”. A function that looks to get you gaming as quickly as possible, even after a system reboot.

Microsoft Xbox Series X “Quick Resume”

So, what is “quick resume”, well while details of the technology are not quite yet clear, what Microsoft is saying is that via a specific function (that sounds not too dissimilar to ‘save states’) the console will be able to launch multiple games exactly where you left them in an almost instant manner. This is even if you have to restart the system for an update.

“The new Quick Resume feature lets you continue multiple games from a suspended state almost instantly, returning you to where you were and what you were doing, without waiting through long loading screens.”

A Good Feature?

I must admit that I do like the concept of this feature. The ability to be able to turn on your console and pick up a game exactly where you left it in an almost instantaneous fashion does sound like a huge plus to me. Admittedly though, what this will truly represent when the console is officially launched it still open to speculation.

Although I’m not planning on getting an Xbox Series X, it does kinda make me want Sony to announce something similar.

What do you think? Which next-gen console are you planning to get? Do you like the sound of this feature? – Let us know in the comments!