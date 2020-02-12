Xbox Series X Won’t have VR on Launch & Probably Never Will!

The release of the VR headset for the Sony PlayStation 4 has proven to be a huge success. Both for the company and its consumers. In fact, I think it has probably surprised many as to just how well the headset has done. To date, however, Microsoft has shown very little interest in releasing such a device for their Xbox One console and, in a report via TechRadar, it seems that this may be set to continue with their next-gen Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X Shows No Interest in VR

Speaking in an interview, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has said that, at the present time, Microsoft has literally zero interest in developing a VR headset. This, it should be noted, for any of their current or next-gen consoles.

“I wanted to be clear with our customers on where our focus was [If people were hoping we’d] bring out a VR headset for Xbox Series X at the launch or something I was just trying to say we’re not going to do that… we have to focus our efforts on the things that we’re doing right now.”

Will a VR Headset Ever Be Released?

To quote Phil Spencer, Microsoft will only do it when the decision is a “no brainer”. In other words, Xbox One (or Xbox Series X) users will likely never see a VR headset released for their systems. Simply because it will only happen when it’s considered economically viable.

Getting back to the PS4, it shouldn’t be forgotten that, at the time of writing, it has (likely) outsold the Xbox One on a scale of 3:1. In other words, Sony could afford to experiment with VR and, so far, it’s paid off big for them.

Call me a cynic though, but I just can’t see this happening for the Xbox Series X. Well, not unless it surprises all of us and smashes the upcoming console war!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X? Would VR influence your decision in any way? – Let us know in the comments!