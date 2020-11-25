Xiaomi 34″ UltraWide QHD 144Hz FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor Review

Feel like you’ve heard the name Xiaomi somewhere before? They’re better known for their mobile phones than their gaming monitors! They’re the fourth largest phone maker in the world, and while they’re not as dominant in Western markets, they’re still gaining ground. Of course, mobile phones share a lot of technologies with displays, so a monitor is a logical progression for the brand. Much like their phones, they’ll be using Samsung panels in their monitors too, which is a good thing whichever way you look at it.

Xiaomi 34″ UltraWide

This monitor is massive, clocking in at 34″ and it’s also a 21:9 ultrawide panel with a 1500R curved design. That’s more than enough to give you a very immersive gaming experience. Furthermore, it uses a 3440×1440 panel, which operates at a blazing fast 144Hz, and comes with Freesync and a 4ms response time. It’s not the fastest panel in this monitor class, but it’s also one of the most affordable large format ultra-wides on the market right now. Especially so when you consider the ACER Predator still costs around £1000.

Features

AMD FreeSync

Height, Swivel and Tilt Adjustment

3440 x 1440 resolution

21:9 Ultrawide

144Hz

4ms response

SVA Panel (Samsung)

AG80 Anti Glare Coated Glass (matte finish)

8-bit Panel w/ 122% sRGB, 92% DCI-P3

What Xiaomi Had to Say