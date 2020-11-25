Xiaomi 34″ UltraWide QHD 144Hz FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor Review
Peter Donnell / 20 seconds ago
Feel like you’ve heard the name Xiaomi somewhere before? They’re better known for their mobile phones than their gaming monitors! They’re the fourth largest phone maker in the world, and while they’re not as dominant in Western markets, they’re still gaining ground. Of course, mobile phones share a lot of technologies with displays, so a monitor is a logical progression for the brand. Much like their phones, they’ll be using Samsung panels in their monitors too, which is a good thing whichever way you look at it.
Xiaomi 34″ UltraWide
This monitor is massive, clocking in at 34″ and it’s also a 21:9 ultrawide panel with a 1500R curved design. That’s more than enough to give you a very immersive gaming experience. Furthermore, it uses a 3440×1440 panel, which operates at a blazing fast 144Hz, and comes with Freesync and a 4ms response time. It’s not the fastest panel in this monitor class, but it’s also one of the most affordable large format ultra-wides on the market right now. Especially so when you consider the ACER Predator still costs around £1000.
Features
- AMD FreeSync
- Height, Swivel and Tilt Adjustment
- 3440 x 1440 resolution
- 21:9 Ultrawide
- 144Hz
- 4ms response
- SVA Panel (Samsung)
- AG80 Anti Glare Coated Glass (matte finish)
- 8-bit Panel w/ 122% sRGB, 92% DCI-P3
What Xiaomi Had to Say
“If you’re looking for a monitor that increases efficiency, reduces eye fatigue, and meets the professional needs of a wide range of jobs – the 34″ Xiaomi Mi Ultrawide Curved Gaming monitor is just the right choice. With WQHD resolution, an 21:9 UltraWide screen, and impressive 1500R extreme curvature, you’ll get transported to another gaming dimension. Experience a high 144Hz refresh rate, along with AMD FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate technology that reduces screen tearing and makes your games ultra-smooth. This Curved Gaming monitor can display a theoretical maximum of 16.7 million true colours in rich colour depth, and the wide colour gamut of up to 121% sRGB shows exquisite colours in vivid detail. An outstanding colour performance creates life-like images that surround you, combined with the 1500R curved panoramic screen, it delivers a more immersive audio-visual entertainment experience. Choose how you like your viewing angle with tilt, swivel, and height adjustments along with magnetic connectors, which make the monitor and stand look like one solid piece, while also making assembly easier.” – Xiaomi