Xiaomi Announces the 15.6″ Mi Gaming Notebook

Xiaomi Enters the Gaming Laptop Market

Chinese Phone manufacturer Xiaomi is further expanding their notebook portfolio by announcing their first gaming laptop. The Xiaomi Mi gaming notebooks use Intel’s 7th generation core CPUs paired with NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1050Ti or GTX 1060 graphics. Just like with their other notebooks, Xiaomi intends for these to be competitive while offering a clean elegant design. The Xiaomi Mi gaming notebook is no different, sporting a clean brushed aluninium chassis that is only 20.9mm thick. What sets it apart from previous Xiaomi notebooks is its gamer-oriented RGB lighting. There are actually four different zones across the laptop’s body.

What Kind of Hardware is Inside These Notebooks?

Aside from the aforementioned GTX 1050Ti or GTX 1060, users can choose between i5-7300HQ or i7-7700HQ processors. Memory options include 8GB or 16GB DDR4 2400MHz configuration with a 128GB SSD + 1 TB mechanical HDD storage. The highest end model offers a 256GB OS drive upgrade.

The screen measures 15.6-inches diagonally and has slim 9.9mm thick bezels and anti-glare coating. It also has a full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 72% color gamut coverage. This display is paired with 3W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certifications for an immersive media experience.

How Much are These Xiaomi Mi Gaming Notebooks?

Since the announcement was made in China, the prices are originally in Yuan. The entry level i5 + 8GB DDR4 + GTX 1050Ti model starts at ¥5999. That is approximately £675. Swapping the GTX 1050Ti out for a GTX 1060 costs ¥1000 more, which totals to an approximate £785.

The i7 model with a GTX 1060 and 8GB of memory with 128GB of SSD storage costs approximately £899. Meanwhile, the top-end model with 16GB of DDR4 and 256GB SSD storage costs around £1000.