Xiaomi Launches 2019 Model Mi Notebook Air 12.5″ Laptop

Powered by Intel 8th Gen CPUs

Xiaomi launched their Mi Notebook Air 12.5″ laptop last year and they are now refreshing it with a 2019 model. The notebook takes design cues from Apple‘s Macbook Air line of laptops and serves as a Windows-based alternative.

Inside the new 2019 models are Intel 8th Gen CPUs, with two flavours to choose from: Core m3-8100Y or Core i5-8250U. Memory sits at 4GB with 128GB and 256GB of storage available, depending on the model.

It still retains the metal body design and uses a thin 0.22-inch bezel screen for its full HD display. Furthermore, it still uses Harman Kardon speakers which support DTS surround.

How Much are these Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air Laptops?

For now these are only available in China initially starting at just ¥3,599 RMB or ~$536 USD for the Core m3 with 128GB storage. For $60 more, users can get it with a larger 256GB storage (¥3,999 pr $596).

Lastly the most expensive model comes with a Core i5-8250U plus 256GB storage for just ¥4299 or $~640.