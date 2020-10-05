XIGMATEK Launches its Spectrum Entry-level PSUs

With RGB/ARGB features becoming more popular in PC designs, it’s not exactly surprising that in recent years manufacturers have started to look to bring these bells and whistles to power supply designs. They are, after all, and generally speaking, one of the most mundane aspects of a PC’s design and, as such, with a little razzle-dazzle, they can certainly be made to look a little more attractive.

If you are, therefore, in the market for a new PSU that offers a little glitz and glamour, then the XIGMATEK Spectrum might be a good solution for you!

XIGMATEK Spectrum Power Supplies

Effectively representing an ‘entry-level’ design, the XIGMATEK Spectrum is, by and large, a fairly standard power supply in terms of its specifications. Lacking any certification beyond the standard 80-plus, you shouldn’t, therefore, expect too much from this in terms of the efficiency stakes. That being said, however, for a design that’s clearly taking a swing at the more budget-focused end of the market, it still comes with some impressive features that definitely make it stand out from the pack.

Features

80% Efficiency at Any System Load.

Able to Work From 220V to 240V Environment.

Enhanced +12V Current Capability Broadens Utilization Possibilities.

Reduce Line Loss and Power Distortion.

Provide Excellent Cooling and Longer Life Time.

High Quality Finish An Ideal Choice for Any System Build.

OPP/UVP/OVP/SCP Protection. Safety and Reliable.

Support Hi-End VGA Graphic Card,6+2Pin PCI-E Connectors Compatible with All GPU Platforms

Where Can I Learn More?

The XIGMATEK Spectrum has reportedly only been designed for markets that utilize 220-240v power outputs and, as such, it’s unlikely that this will ever see a ‘worldwide’ release. In addition, it should be noted that XIGMATEK has yet to confirm any specific prices nor details surrounding its warranty for this PSU range.

If you do, however, want to learn more about this new power supply release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!