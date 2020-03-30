XIGMATEK Launches the Perseus Open-Frame Chassis

Xigmatek is a brand new that is quickly becoming well associated with chassis designs that offer something a little beyond the ‘norm’. With the launch of the new ‘Perseus’, however, we definitely have a very interesting option for those of you looking for a new home for your PC, but want it to stand out!

XIGMATEK Perseus

When it comes to larger and more ornate chassis designs, admittedly, while they may look visually impressive, they’re not for everyone. Generally, because you need the space to actually put it and show it off! With the Perseus, however, Zigmatek is clearly aiming for something of a moderate compromise that offers amazing levels of performance and functionality while not being colossally huge either!

Features & Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

1.0mm Thickness Chassis

Elegant Metallic Black Finish

Sophisticated CNC & NCT Craftsmanship

Left And Right Tempered Glass Side Panel

Superior Air Flow And Ventilation Design

Sufficient Space For Cable Management

Multiple Case Fan Placement Up to 6x120mm

Liquid Cooling Radiators Compatibility: Top 240mm, Rear 120mm

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing Zigmatek hasn’t revealed prices for the Perseus chassis. Based on the design, however, we wouldn’t expect to see much change from £150-£200. If you are, however, in the market for something flashy, functional, and a bit different, this PC case is well worth some consideration!

What do you think? Do you like this case design? – Let us know in the comments!