XIGMATEK Releases its Monster ‘Overtake’ Chassis

With many chassis designs tending to focus themselves on being smaller and compact, there is (of course) still many people out there who need to go in the other direction. In other words, with amazingly huge cases.

Well, with XIGMATEK just announcing the launch of the behemoth-sized ‘Overtake’ this could be the perfect solution for you!

XIGMATEK Overtake

With 4 front facing 120mm ARGB fans, you already getting a pretty clear idea that this is significantly larger than your standard PC chassis design. I mean, I always used to think my old CM-Storm case was big, but in comparison to the XIGMATEK ‘Overtake’, it looks tiny!

With a tempered glass panel to the side, however, not only is this big, but you still get to clearly see whatever you attempt to fill this monster up with!

What Does XIGMATEK Have to Say?

“Xigmatek Overtake, a new generation Rainbow RGB PC case with front, left and right tempered glass, the case chassis designed for all major E-ATX, ATX, M-ATX gaming or professional motherboard. Support 180mm CPU Cooler clearance and 380mm VGA card, up to 11 x 120mm fan or liquid cooling radiators Front 480/360mm, MB side 280/240 and Rear 240/280mm for excellent cooling performance. Special chassis design easy to do cable management and hide all the messy cables for a tidy display. Overtake specially comes with see through tempered glass; it is a perfect choice to display how beautiful your system build will be.”

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official XIGMATEK product website via the link here!

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

Sadly, at the time of writing, we have neither confirmation of the retail release date, nor how much this will cost. Based on similar models from XIGMATEK, however, we would anticipate a price in the region of £60-£80.

If this price does turn out to be reasonably accurate, then it’s great value for what could prove to be an ideal large chassis for some of the more enthusiastic of PC owners! Not only that though, but I must admit, it looks bloody good with all those fans!

