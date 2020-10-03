XPG Core Reactor 850 Gold Power Supply Review

ADATA is one of the most respected brands around in terms of their PC hardware components. Albeit, we’re entirely certain that everyone knows that they own and produce products occasionally under the XPG name… Well, if you didn’t know you do now and, better still, with the release of their brand new XPG Core Reactor power supply range, if you’re in the market for a new PSU, this might just be the perfect addition to your system!

XPG Core Reactor

Coming as a fully-modular power supply design with 80-Plus Gold rated efficiency levels, the XPG Core Reactor range is sold in 650-850w power output ranges that should provide an excellent solution for the vast majority of gaming or enthusiast-level PC users.

With us specifically reviewing the 850 watt design here, while having the most powerful pick of the bunch is always nice, regardless of which option you pick, we’re already pretty sure that these are going to be good!

What Does ADATA/XPG Have to Say?

“The XPG CORE REACTOR is a modular, 80 Plus Gold power supply unit equipped with 100% Japanese capacitors. Combined with Line Level Control (LLC) resonant topology, it is power-efficient, reliable, and makes creating a tidy build easy. The 80 Plus Gold certified XPG CORE REACTOR gives you 90% efficiency at 50% load. It comes in 650W, 750W, and 850W for different needs.”

Features

80 Plus Gold Certified

Compact with Modular Design

Intelligent, Low-Noise Fan-Curve

Premium 100% Japanese Capacitors

Industrial-Grade Protection

10-Year Warranty

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Connections

Coming as a fully-modular design (meaning that you only need to fit the cables you need) the XPG Core Reactor isn’t shy in providing you with a good quantity of each type to ensure that no matter how elaborate your PC is, you should be able to get everything hooked up with plenty to space for future upgrades!