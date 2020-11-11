XPG Launches the VENTO PRO 120 PWM Cooling Fan

XPG, a provider of systems, components, and peripherals for Gamers, Esports Pros, and Tech Enthusiasts, has today announced the launch of the XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM fan.

Designed in collaboration with Nidec, the XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM is customized for discerning gamers and PC enthusiasts that seek for ultimate in PC cooling. Based on Nidec’s famous Gentle Typhoon fan design, the XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM has a high static pressure of up to 3.15 mm H₂O and can pull up to 75 CFM airflow to circulate into the chassis, making it an ideal air intake or exhaust fan to complement water-cooling systems.

XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM Fan

The XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM also includes a 4-Pin connector supporting Pulse Width Modulation (PWM), to dynamically adjust fan speed by motherboard software controls for smooth speed transitioning. For convenience and enhanced modding, multiple VENTO PRO 120 PWMs can now be daisy-chained together to operate as one unit.

The XPG VENTO PRO 120 PWM is equipped with high-precision Japanese dual bearings, which allows it to withstand heavy-duty loads and endure high temperatures. The bearings also provide for quieter operations. The fan propeller is meticulously designed to reduce annoying fan noise to a more refined “vibration tone” better suited to human ears. Additional Anti-vibration rubber pads further dampen the noise to 28 dBA during maximum high speed spin of 2150 RPM. What’s more, an innovative fan motor design and motor support mechanism, which utilizes a double-vibration reduction structure and a spring instrument, further dampens and reduces vibration.

The fan has an MTTF (mean time to failure) rating of 250,000 hours at 25℃ ambient or 60,000 hours at 60℃, ideal for space-constrained builds with higher internal temperatures. XPG VENTO 120 PRO PWM comes with an extra-long 5-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, XPG has not confirmed any specific release date nor price for its new VENTO PRO 120 PWM fan. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this new cooling release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!