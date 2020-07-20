Yarntown – A Free Zeldalike Tribute to Bloodborne

So, despite a lot of rumors a little over a month ago, we (unfortunately) still do not have any news surrounding a PC release or remaster of Bloodborne. If you are, however, looking for something to scratch that itch, then Yarntown may just be perfect for you!

Released as a fan-made game, Yarntown is effectively a Bloodborne remake with more than a few nods to the classic Zelda games! – Better still, with it being available to download and play for free, this is, at the very least, well worth trying out!

Yarntown

Utilizing the Solarus engine, Yarntown has been created by ‘Max Mraz’ and while I’ve only had the opportunity to pump around 30-minutes into it (so far) it does appear to be a remarkably good re-imagining of Bloodborne.

Better still, with it being available for free, as long as you own a PC or Mac, you should be able to give this a spin! Be warned though, just because it looks a little cuter, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. This is a tribute to Bloodborne after all!

Where Can I Try It Out?

Available as a free download, if you’re now highly-anxious to try this game out, you can download it via the link here! – Having done it myself, I can confirm that it worked perfectly for me and, as such, if you’re up for a bit of free gaming with a Bloodborne/Zelda feel, this should provide you with more than a little fun (and frustration).

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!