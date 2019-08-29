Yeston Reveal The ‘CUTE PET’ AMD RX 580 Graphics Card

We have become accustomed over the years to seeing graphics card designs that are more than a little unusual. While these can often sometimes be choices to try and promote performance, they can on occasion just be outright bizarre. One such example of the latter is the latest AMD release by Yeston.

If you were, however, looking for that perfect ‘cat’ companion for your PC, then the Yeston ‘CUTE PET’ Radeon RX 580 might be the perfect solution for you!

Yeston ‘CUTE PET’ AMD Radeon RX 580

The graphics card features a ‘cat-like’ design where the two main fans sit, but it does get a bit more interesting than that. Utilizing RGB features, the tongue, nose, and ears all light-up when activated and add to the overall… aesthetic of the graphics card.

Yes, I must admit, it is a bit weird. It is, however, perhaps a little more attractive than the dent in the reference AMD RX 5700 XT.

Can I Buy One?

Well, actually, yes you can! This hasn’t been created just as a bit of promotional hype, it is available to buy online for the price of around $209. Aliexpress will even throw in the shipping for free on the product (which comes directly from China). Albeit you will have to wait 20-40 days for it to arrive.

I must confess that while I’m not exactly in need of an AMD RX 580 graphics card… I do kind of want this. Perhaps onto to say that I do have it.

What do you think? Do you like this design? – Let us know in the comments!