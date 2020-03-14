You Can Donate Your CPU/GPU Power to Fight the Coronavirus

Many of you are probably aware that by utilizing your computers processing and graphical power, you can put it to work by earning you some Cryptocurrency. Did you know though that many organizations are desperate for you ‘lend it’ to them so that they can improve and speed up their research?

One such company is ‘[email protected]’ who, in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, are now accepting users to specifically donate the power of their hardware to help them find a cure for the disease. You could be doing your bit to find the cure without anything more than the cost of some electricity!

[email protected] Wants Your PC Power!

Generally speaking, using and downloading their application allows the company a degree of carte blanche. Not a bad deed in itself as it allows them to perform whatever research they would like. Through the use of the following code, however, you can specifically set up your PC to only work on research for the Coronavirus.

Team Number – 237039 – This is the code you enter!

From this, the research will be split into 6 main categories. Specifically, those that the company is currently working on in protein simulations for a cure.

11741: Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus) receptor binding domain in complex with human receptor ACE2.

11746: Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus) receptor binding domain in complex with human receptor ACE2 (alternative structure to 11741).

11742: Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus) protease in complex with an inhibitor.

11743: Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus) protease – potential drug target.

11744: Coronavirus SARS-CoV (SARS causing virus) receptor binding domain trapped by a SARS-CoV S230 antibody.

11745: Coronavirus SARS-CoV (SARS causing virus) receptor binding domain mutated to the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 causing virus). Trapped by a SARS-CoV S230 antibody.

Will This Stop the Coronavirus?

A vaccine will, sooner or later, be found for the Coronavirus. Participating in projects such as this, however, will undoubtedly help speed the process up. If, for no other reason, by helping them eliminate dead-ends for the cure.

If you want to learn more about [email protected], you can check out their website here! – Alternatively, if you just want to download the application and start your good deed, you can visit the page here!

What do you think? Will you be participating in this project? In addition, have you ever involved yourself in similar projects? – Let us know in the comments!