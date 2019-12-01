You Can Now Play Doom on Your Old Digital Camera

There are few games as iconic as Doom. While the game might have a very passionate community, it seems that a significant portion of it, however, is determined to bring the iconic FPS to platforms that, on the surface, would seem entirely unsuitable.

If you do have an old digital camera lying around though, then you may want to pay attention. Following an official launch on the ‘MAMED‘ website, Doom is now playable on various old photographic devices!

Doom is Now Playable on Digital Cameras

This might sound crazy, but as you can see in the video above (which comes courtesy of the highly-excellent LGR YouTube channel) Doom can be played on various old digital camera devices from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

This port isn’t even strictly restricted to this particular camera. The website offers the files necessary to get this running on a number of highly popular manufacturers’ models.

What Do We Think?

The chances are that unless it was an amazingly expensive example, you’re probably not using your old digital camera. Let’s face it, Apple iPhones can take better pictures than the vast majority of digital cameras. Even those that were high-quality devices 15 years old. It would, therefore, be pretty cool to pull out your huge old DSLR camera and surprise everyone by destroying all that hell has to throw at you on it!

Just bear in mind that by doing this you’ll be writing over the original firmware and, as such, the functionality of the camera itself (at least in terms of taking pictures) may be permanently borked! It’s surely totally worth it though!

You can check out the official website (and download your necessary files) via the link here! – For more similar entertainment, you can also check the video below which shows various games being played on entirely unsuitable devices!

What do you think? Are you going to try this out on your old digital camera? – Let us know in the comments!