You Can Play The Full Ray-Traced Quake II RTX Starting June 6th

/ 7 hours ago
A 3-Level Demo Will Also be Available

The 22-year old id Software shooter Quake II has been given a new life thanks to ray tracing technology. Using NVIDIA‘s latest RTX video cards, the game looks brand new and remarkably sleek. That is despite the low polygon models.

Now NVIDIA has confirmed that they are releasing a 3-level demo of the RTX version soon. Specifically, on June 6th, completely for free, according to Engadget. In even better news, if you already own the full Quake II game, you will be able to play the RTX upgrade for free.

It is currently $5 USD on Steam so it might be worth grabbing it now in case you want to try out the RTX version on June 6th.

Keep in mind that Quake RTX is different from the initial fan-made Q2VKPT. NVIDIA’s Quake II is a pure ray-traced game running on a Vulkan renderer. That means all lighting, reflections, shadows and VFX are ray-traced. Furthermore, it runs on Windows as well as having support for Linux operating systems.

Where Will I Be Able to Download This RTX Demo/Upgrade?

NVIDIA will be uploading the files necessary on their website, as well as on Steam when the time comes.

