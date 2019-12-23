YouTube Channel Reveals Homebrew ‘Protosaber’ – Video

It’s been the dream of many science-fiction fans to one day own a lightsaber. There is, however, one major problem. Put simply, the power required to have an operational lightsaber is enormous. A genuine alternative, however, is the Protosaber.

In a video released on the YouTube Channel HackSmith Industries (which you can check out via the link here) utilizing some alternative technology, while they haven’t been able to create a lightsaber, they have been able to make a pretty solid approximation of one.

YouTube Channel Creates a Lightsaber… Sort of

While the science behind it is more than a little complicated (and I advise you watch the YouTube video above to get a better understanding of it) the team essentially found a way to use a power generator to create what is (essentially) a laser sword.

Before you go rushing off to put this on your Christmas list, however, there are a couple factors to cover. Firstly, this isn’t going to be sold commercially, so don’t bother looking on Amazon. Secondly, it should be noted that this technology is exceptionally dangerous and, as such, please don’t try this at home!

Well, not unless you want either an enormous electrical bill or (more likely) a house fire!

What Do We Think?

While not a lightsaber, this is arguably the closest we’ve come to seeing one being designed to date. There are certainly some limitations in terms of portability. Like the Ghostbusters, I wouldn’t fancy carrying that generator around any more than I would a Nuclear powered proton accelerator. If they do, however, choose to continue working on this design, we can’t wait to see what they have to show us next!

Just in case you missed it the first time, you can check out their YouTube channel via the link here!

What do you think? Would you like to try out this Protosaber? – Let us know in the comments!