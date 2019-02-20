YouTube Deletes Videos After Disturbing Users Algorithm Abuse

YouTube Deleting Videos Due To Algorithm Quirk

The YouTube algorithm has certainly been a subject of hot contention in the last few years. The system, which effectively determines what videos appear in your recommended or ‘play next’ list can, on many occasions, lead you down to very strange paths on the video hosting site. It seems, however, that the website is having to delete certain videos. Not because they contain offensive content, but because of an algorithm quirk that is leading to some rather disturbing user comments.

So, what is this exactly? Well, in a report via PCGamesN, it seems certain video ‘categories’ are being highjacked. Specifically, a keyword within the algorithm. I’m afraid this is a rather deep and dark rabbit hole we must go down here.

What Is Going Wrong?

It seems that the videos removed are largely those regarding either Pokemon Go or Club Penguin. With these using (entirely innocently) the CP acronym, the algorithm has been essentially highjacked by other videos. Ones that some very disturbed individuals in the comments believe to contain children in sexualised situations. For those of you unaware, CP is also used as an acronym for ‘child porn’. Yes, I’m afraid this is that grim!

The videos which are being ‘associated’ with these are entirely innocent. In addition, we should be clear that there isn’t any child pornography on YouTube. At least, I hope not! It seems, however, that in these associated videos a portion of the community is placing timestamp comments on what they consider to be ‘sexualised’ moments. Yes, this is all really rather disturbing and distasteful.

Can They Manage This?

This is clearly a major problem. Specifically, because this is a rather innocuous ‘work around’ in the system. One that could be very difficult for them to effectively combat. Deleting videos is not a solution. It’s a band-aid to what is clearly a much more serious issue. Additionally, this may just be the tip of the iceberg!

I do, however, suspect that whatever YouTube does to attempt to fix this will get the overwhelming support of the community. We hope the solution comes as quickly as possible!

What do you think? What can YouTube do to combat this? Is this a major problem for the video hosting site? – Let us know in the comments!