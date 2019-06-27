YouTube is Finally To Add New ‘Recommended’ Video Settings

YouTube Recommended Videos

Like many of you reading this, I can quite happily make several hours disappear by simply seeing what rabbit holes YouTube can take me down. If I do, however, have one major grumble about the video hosting platform (other than the ridiculous manner in which they have ramped up the adverts) it’s not exactly they determined the videos that are recommended for me.

For example, the below video was legitimately one of my ‘recommendations’ and I literally have no idea why. Yes, the Corvette Stingray is a nice car. I am, however, not that fussed about seeing a mans reaction to it either!

For no other reason than that I can, however, I’ve added it below. Maybe it will screw up your recommendations list as badly as mine.

Well, the good news is that salvation may be at hand. In a report via The Verge, YouTube is introducing new features that will allow users to start pruning and cultivating what videos get in their recommendations list.

What’s Happening?

YouTube is set to start adding filters which will allow users to start (slowly but surely) building up a history of what recommendations ticked your box and those that didn’t. These ‘filters’ will specifically allow users to opt into subjects that may be of particular interest which, by proxy, could remove a number of videos you couldn’t care less about.

It won’t necessarily stop bad recommendations. You may, however, be able to ‘flood’ them out with ones you opt in as liking. Lord knows that YouTube actually paying attention to channels you subscribed to wouldn’t be a solid indicator!

In addition to this, users will also have the option to select ‘don’t recommend channel’. Something that would vastly help improve my casual YouTube experience.

When Can We Expect To See The Changes?

YouTube will start implementing some of these changes over the next few days. This will, however, only form the beginning of more changes planned throughout the year as the video hosting platform looks to address of the biggest criticisms of it’s platform. Namely, as above, putting videos in our direction that we couldn’t care less about!

Yes, it may be disappointing to risk losing those hidden gems that occasionally cropped up, but let’s face it, they were nearly always entirely down to luck rather than YouTube having any insight on us!

