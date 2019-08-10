YouTube Mods Admit the Platform Goes Easier on its Big Names

As YouTube looks to make itself a more ‘family-friendly’ platform, many channels have seen a number of problems arise with their content. There has, however, been a long-held belief that YouTube plays favourites. Put simply, the platform only really begins to care about you when you become a success.

A factor that is seemingly backed up in a report via a report in the Washington Post. In it, various moderators for the website, both past and present, have admitted that it’s more popular members do receive preferential treatment. In other words, it’s one rule for them and one rule for us!

YouTube Moderators Confirm Preferential Treatment

In the report, moderators have gone on record saying that YouTube has a proven history of treating it’s higher profile ‘stars’ differently. At least, when compared to us poor commoners. One of them has said that the bigger names:

“Often get special treatment in the form of looser interpretations of YouTube’s guidelines prohibiting demeaning speech, bullying and other forms of graphic content.”

There are, of course, numerous examples of big star YouTube names making colossally huge errors in judgment or their content. A good example is Logan Paul who decided to film a dead body while touring a ‘suicide forest’ in Japan.

What Do We Think?

The bottom line is that while YouTube has banned many channels it has not (to date) gone so far as to ban any of its biggest names. At least, none that I would consider ‘big’. It is, of course though, a subjective term.

Considering the money these channels bring in with views and advertising, it would certainly be a bold move. Let’s face it, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where they would ever consider banning someone like Pewdiepie or Markiplier.

One of the moderators went onto say that:

“Their recommendations to strip advertising from videos that violate the site’s rules were frequently overruled by higher-ups within YouTube when the videos involved higher profile content creators who draw more advertising.”

YouTube has responded to say that it holds those in higher positions to a greater degree of scrutiny. Largely because they are “in business with YouTube” making money through adverts. If these moderators are to be believed, however, (which frankly I do), then that may not actually be the case at all!

What do you think? Do you think YouTube treats all its members fairly? Have you ever had any unfair action on your account? – Let us know in the comments!