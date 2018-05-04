YouTube Reports That Monthly Users Has Reached 1.8BN

YouTube Reports that monthly users have reached 1.8BN

If you’re anything like me, part of your daily internet ritual is a visit to YouTube. Usually, I tend to go on there to find something to kill 5-10 minutes. Despite this, in most cases an hour later I’m watching a video of a man vacuuming bees. I’m not even kidding, I’ll copy the video in below just to show the crazy roads the website can take us down.

The success and popularity of YouTube are clearly evident to all. Have you ever considered though just how popular YouTube is? Specifically, the number of people that may visit or use the website? Personally, I’d never considered it before.

Well in a report via UberGizmo, YouTube has just reported that monthly unique visitor figures have just hit 1.8 billion, individual, people. It’s crazy when you see it as an actual number!

The popularity makes sense

In terms of video hosting, there are very few websites which can truly compete with YouTube. The companies recent attempt to try and get onboard with the game streaming scene has also helped, although Twitch does kinda have that market sewn up. That won’t stop YouTube trying though.

In terms of viewing figures though, they have never been stronger. With nearly a third of the entire human race logging in at least once a month, it’s going to be music to the ears of advertisers. Now all they have to do is figure out how to keep them and their content creators happy at the same time.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the figures? Surprised? Is this the peak or could numbers continue to grow? In addition, do you think the attempt to get some of the streaming community on board has helped? – Let us know in the comments!