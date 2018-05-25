YouTube Star TotalBiscuit Sadly Dies Aged 33

YouTube Star TotalBiscuit Dies Aged 33 of Bowel Cancer

The massive expansion of YouTube over the last 8 years has seen many people rise to celebrity. Of the more popular ones, we generally all tend to have our opinions. By all accounts though, even within the industry, TotalBiscuit (also known as the Cynical Brit) was universally liked.

It is therefore with sadness that we must report that following a long battle with cancer, John Bain has passed away aged 33.

Initially rising to success around 2010, his channel became highly popular for his reviews. Particularly his strong support and endorsement of indie developers. He, on more than one occasion, expressed his disdain for the AAA industry for putting money ahead of consumers. His unique take on reviews (and of course his dry British wit) quickly secured him over 2 million subscribers making him a major player on the video channel.

Rest in Peace my Dearest Love

John @Totalbiscuit Bain

July 8, 1984 – May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/hg9ytHsItJ — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) May 24, 2018

Sadly missed

Following his diagnosis with bowel cancer in 2014, signs for recovery were hopeful for a time after he entered remission. Unfortunately, though, the cancer eventually returned. John retired from game reviews last April. He did this when he discovered that it had spread to his liver and spine. In a Reddit post he expressed his wish to spend what time he had left with his family and loved ones. For what turned out to be such a short time, he has now sadly died at the age of just 33.

His wife Genna Bain took to Twitter to post a short poem dedicated to him and many major figures both on YouTube and in the gaming industry have paid similar tribute.

We wish to pass on our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. It is a particularly sad end for someone who brought so much fun and entertainment to his fans and also one of the strongest champions of the indie game industry.