YouTube To Stop Displaying Exact Subscriber Numbers

YouTube is currently going through a number of changes which, they hope, will help improve the experience not only for those watching on the platform but also for its content creators. That is, at least, the hope. Admittedly, not everything they have done so far has gone entirely according to plan.

In a report via TechSpot, however, one of the next introductions to the platform will remove the ability to see an exact subscriber count on a channel.

YouTube To Remove Exact Subscriber Counts

So, why exactly is YouTube doing this? Well, the new format will look to give approximations based on the closest hundred. The concept behind it is that YouTube content creators will feel less stress about their numbers. At least, on a daily basis.

It is, in fairness, an idea I can understand. If you run a channel with (let’s say) a couple of hundred subscribers you are going to be watching those numbers like a hawk. As such, if you check one of your videos one day to see your subscriber count has dropped by 20 in the last 24 hours, you’re likely going to be wondering (and worrying) why!

If you’re not entirely grasping how this will work, an example of the new format change can be seen below.

Will It Work?

For some, yes. For others, no. While the numbers will be a little vaguer on the actual videos, content creators will still have access to exact figures via their YouTube Studio/Analytics. It does, at least, make the numbers a little less obvious which can’t, in itself, be a bad thing.

The only main concern raised from users will be the lack of actually seeing their subscribe ‘count’ to the overall number. After these changes, which are set to be introduced this September, clicking that subscribe will no longer automatically make the number pop up by one and, as crazy as it sounds, that may play a factor.

What do you think? Is this a good or bad idea? – Let us know in the comments!