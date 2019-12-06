YouTube Warns that Content Creators May See Subscribers Fall

If one thing has been noted throughout 2019, it’s that YouTube has been looking to make a significant number of changes to how the platform operates. Admittedly, while some of these have been rather benign, others have been giving its content creators more than a few headaches.

In a report via TechSpot, however, YouTube is issuing notifications to its content creators that they may see subscriber levels drop. Why? Well, they’re about to start a fresh purge of fake and/or closed accounts.

Heads up: Some creators will see a decrease in Subscriber count today as we remove closed accounts.



We routinely adjust Subscriber counts due to spam and/or closed accounts – learn more about this process here → https://t.co/iY1LV2bHnH — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) 3 December 2019

YouTube Announces Fresh Account Purge

The move will see YouTube delete any accounts which are either verified as being fake or those in which the user has voluntarily closed them. As you might expect, however, both of these will play a significant factor in subscriber levels. Particularly for channels that have a notably high level. Just in case you didn’t know, even a closed account still technically counts to a channels ‘subscriber’ level.

While this may not be as controversial as prior changes, some users may see their ability to effectively monetize their account become more difficult as their sub numbers fall.

What Do We Think?

Like it or not, YouTube does have the right to remove accounts that are either closed or are simply not legitimate. It will, however, be interesting to see how this latest purge affects channels with millions of subscribers of which we clearly all know that a significant portion of those are probably not legitimate or, at the very least, truly accurate.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!