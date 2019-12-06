YouTube Warns that Content Creators May See Subscribers Fall

/ 4 hours ago
YouTube Plans to Create Original "Interactive Content"

If one thing has been noted throughout 2019, it’s that YouTube has been looking to make a significant number of changes to how the platform operates. Admittedly, while some of these have been rather benign, others have been giving its content creators more than a few headaches.

In a report via TechSpot, however, YouTube is issuing notifications to its content creators that they may see subscriber levels drop. Why? Well, they’re about to start a fresh purge of fake and/or closed accounts.

YouTube Announces Fresh Account Purge

The move will see YouTube delete any accounts which are either verified as being fake or those in which the user has voluntarily closed them. As you might expect, however, both of these will play a significant factor in subscriber levels. Particularly for channels that have a notably high level. Just in case you didn’t know, even a closed account still technically counts to a channels ‘subscriber’ level.

While this may not be as controversial as prior changes, some users may see their ability to effectively monetize their account become more difficult as their sub numbers fall.

youtube

What Do We Think?

Like it or not, YouTube does have the right to remove accounts that are either closed or are simply not legitimate. It will, however, be interesting to see how this latest purge affects channels with millions of subscribers of which we clearly all know that a significant portion of those are probably not legitimate or, at the very least, truly accurate.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    5700XT Or RTX 2060 SUPER?

    View Results

  • Archives