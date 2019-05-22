ZADAK Announces New Spark RGB DDR4 Memory Modules

More RGB LED DDR4 to Choose From

ZADAK is announcing their new Spark RGB DDR4 memory kits in a variety of speeds and configurations. While it has the usual sleek ZADAK styling with RGB lighting, it is also available for high-performance junkies.

Users can find it starting at 2666MHz CL16 kits and is available up to 4133MHz CL19 kits. It also has 3000MHz CL16, 3200MHz CL16 and 3600MHz CL17 speed options in between.

In terms of capacity, ZADAK provides both 8GB and 16GB single module kits. From here, they provide 16GB and 32GB dual-channel kits, as well as 32GB and 64GB quad-channel kits. All are compatible with Intel 100, 200, 300 and AMD Ryzen platforms. This also means that these have XMP compatible presets for quickly loading faster memory beyond the JEDEC floor.

As for the RGB LED lighting, ZADAK mentions that it is fully compatible with most major motherboard RGB lighting controls. This includes RGB LED qualifications from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and ASRock.

How Much are These ZADAK Spark RGB DDR4 Memory?

According to ZADAK, the 16GB (8GBx2) 3200MHz kit has an MSRP of $159 USD. That is the only official pricing they provide, but you can extrapolate the relative pricing for the rest.