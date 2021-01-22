ZADAK Launches its TWSS3 SATA SSD

ZADAK has today announced a new TWSS3 2.5″ SSD to expand its storage lineup beyond the SPARK PCIe GEN 3×4 M.2 RGB SSD series. Built with SATA III 6 Gb/s interface and 3D NAND Flash memory, the TWSS3 is a great option for any PC upgrade moving from HDDs as it provides a boost in performance speeds, and is a durable, reliable, compact, and low power consumption high capacity storage device.

ZADAK TWSS3 SATA SSD

The TWSS3 is for PC users looking to improve their system’s performance. With sequential read and write speeds of 560/540 MB/s, users will be able to instantly notice improvements in their system startup loading time and program responsiveness. Available in capacities of 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB, the TWSS3 offers reliability and durability with its built-in functionalities of Advanced Wear Leveling to ensure the longevity of the flash memory, Error-correcting code memory (ECC) to prevent data corruption, and TRIM command to protect the performance and keep it highly efficient even after long-term usage.

The TWSS3 SSD is even more interesting as a laptop storage device with its capability to sustain critical vibrations at 20G, and shock at 1500G, making it a safe option for users that are on the go. In addition, the TWSS3 power consumption is 95% more efficient than conventional HDDs to ensure that the battery won’t be drained by the storage.

ZADAK introduced its first storage solution with the SPARK PCIe M.2 series for high-end PC users through its excellent compatibility with the latest Intel and AMD platforms and top-rate sequential read and write speeds of 3,400/3,000 MB/s, respectively. Now with the addition of TWSS3 SSD’s users have more options for their gaming storage from ZADAK.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The TWSS3 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB are available starting January 29th, 2021, at an MSRP of $56.99, $99.99, and $209.99 respectively. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new storage solutions, you can check out the official ZAKAD product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!