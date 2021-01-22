ZADAK Launches its TWSS3 SATA SSD

ZADAK has today announced a new TWSS3 2.5″ SSD to expand its storage lineup beyond the SPARK PCIe GEN 3×4 M.2 RGB SSD series. Built with SATA III 6 Gb/s interface and 3D NAND Flash memory, the TWSS3 is a great option for any PC upgrade moving from HDDs as it provides a boost in performance speeds, and is a durable, reliable, compact, and low power consumption high capacity storage device.

The TWSS3 is for PC users looking to improve their system’s performance. With sequential read and write speeds of 560/540 MB/s, users will be able to instantly notice improvements in their system startup loading time and program responsiveness. Available in capacities of 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB, the TWSS3 offers reliability and durability with its built-in functionalities of Advanced Wear Leveling to ensure the longevity of the flash memory, Error-correcting code memory (ECC) to prevent data corruption, and TRIM command to protect the performance and keep it highly efficient even after long-term usage.

The TWSS3 SSD is even more interesting as a laptop storage device with its capability to sustain critical vibrations at 20G, and shock at 1500G, making it a safe option for users that are on the go. In addition, the TWSS3 power consumption is 95% more efficient than conventional HDDs to ensure that the battery won’t be drained by the storage.

ZADAK introduced its first storage solution with the SPARK PCIe M.2 series for high-end PC users through its excellent compatibility with the latest Intel and AMD platforms and top-rate sequential read and write speeds of 3,400/3,000 MB/s, respectively. Now with the addition of TWSS3 SSD’s users have more options for their gaming storage from ZADAK.

Specifications

ZADAK Launches its TWSS3 SATA SSD 1

Where Can I Learn More?

The TWSS3 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB are available starting January 29th, 2021, at an MSRP of $56.99, $99.99, and $209.99 respectively. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new storage solutions, you can check out the official ZAKAD product website via the link here!

