Zeal-All Releases Motherboard with Integrated GTX 1050 Ti

Have you ever heard of Zeal-All? It’s no criticism if you haven’t because they are (largely) a Chinese based manufacturer who has (at least to my knowledge) never made much of an effort to break outside of the Asian market. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, a new motherboard design from the company is certainly garnering some attention.

Why? Well because this model pictured here actually includes something more than a little unusual. Namely, an integrated Nvidia 1050 Ti graphics card.

Zeal-All Reveals Nvidia 1050 Ti Integrated Motherboard

Right off the bat, we’re going to make it clear that we don’t think this motherboard has been designed for the gaming market. Largely because it features an unconventional design and specifically power connectors. With support for Intel 6th and 7th-gen chip designs though, most seem to believe that this may be specifically designed as an integrated board at a yet unknown manufacturer’s request. In other words, this has been designed to work with something rather than as a standalone product.

Let’s be honest though, with (apparently) an entirely legitimate Nvidia 1050 Ti GP107 sat under that heat sink, this is very weird!

What Do We Think?

My first thought is to wonder whether (as a manufacturer) you’d be technically required to ask for Nvidia’s permission to do this. You know, specifically modifying one of their graphics cards as part of a total design by yourself. Then again, being that this has come from China, if permission was needed, the chances are that it wasn’t asked for!

So, put simply, it’s weird, wonderful, but don’t expect to see this on sale any time soon! I don’t think this has been designed for the mass market and, even if it was, it would probably encounter a few legal headaches!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!