Zelda BotW Looks Amazing in Ray Tracing Demo Video

With Nintendo expressing literally zero interest in porting their games over to the PC (despite a hell of a lot of demand), it’s hardly surprising that emulation projects like CEMU have been gaining exceptional levels of popularity over the last few years.

With CEMU able to run Zelda Breath of the Wild reasonably well now, this has clearly opened a lot of doors as to just how good (or more accurately, better) this could look. The latest comes courtesy of a Twitter post by user ‘Kevin Wasielewski‘ who has shown a working version of Zelda BotW not only in 4K resolution, but also running with ray tracing enabled!

This looks amazing makes me want to jump back into this world = 4K Zelda Botw CEMU – Raytracing GI – Ultra graphic comparison – Gameplay https://t.co/lPStHnuZKA — Kevin Wasielewski (@ORIGINPCCEO) March 22, 2020

Zelda Breath of the Wild – Ray Tracing & 4K?!

To say that this video is impressive would be a huge understatement. Even my wife (who has very little interest in gaming) found the improvements to be more than a little remarkable!

Admittedly though, one of the remaining issues with CEMU is that you do still require a fairly hefty PC to get the best out of it. In other words, this video was probably recorded on an obscenely high-spec system.

What Does the Future Hold?

It would be a huge dream of many to hear Nintendo finally announce that they would bring some of their biggest franchises to the PC. Sadly though, it doesn’t seem likely. I mean, even Sony has only just started dipping their toe into the waters and, in comparison, the prospects of Nintendo doing the same seem remote.

We can at least look and marvel at this mod to the game though. Who knows, maybe this will be close to what Breath of the Wild looks like on Nintendo’s next console…

