Zelda Developer Starts Hiring For New Game!

New Zelda Game Ramps Up!

With the release of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Wii-U and Nintendo Switch, pretty much all fans agree that it was a really awesome game. Yes, it did perhaps lack the dungeons that made prior releases so iconic, but in terms of an open world adventure, however, it ticked (nearly) all of the right boxes.

While we might be getting an HD Remaster of Links Awakening this year (awesome game by the way) there is some fresh news from the franchise!

In a report via WCCFTech, Monolith Soft (a team behind Breath of the Wild) is currently hiring for the next full-blown Zelda adventure!

What Do We Know About It?

In terms of the game itself, very little. Since Monolith Soft did, however, primarily work on the ‘open world’ aspect of the prior game, it seems likely that development may already be underway.

It isn’t, therefore, entirely impossible to suggest that the next (new) Zelda game may be set to release as soon as 2020.

What Do We Think?

It’s very hard to find fault with any Zelda game. The same, however, could easily be said of the Mario franchise. Yes, they both have their black sheep (Zelda = Windwaker and Mario = Sunshine) but on the whole any new Zelda game is great news!

If nothing else, it’s yet another reason why you should own a Nintendo Switch!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!