Zotac Announces Passively-Cooled ZBOX C Series Mini-PCs

Strong and Silent Mini-PCs from Zotac

ZOTAC is rolling out their new C-series ZBOX Nano mini-PCs and it improves not just in performance but cooling as well. These ZBOX Nano models come with Intel‘s 8th Gen Core processors which are up to 20% faster than 7th Gen models. By design, the ZBOX handles up to 25W TDP CPUs and Zotac has improved the cooling system by up to 60%. The result is a cooler running, throttle-free performance without the use of any active cooling which generates noise.

The compact PC measures just 129 x 204 x 68mm, so it can practically go anywhere. Users can hide it behind a display, mount it on a wall or just leave it on top of a desk.

What Kind of Customization Options are Available for the C-Series?

Unlike some compact mini-PC systems, Zotac enables users to upgrade the components of the C-series. There is room for a 2.5″ SATA drive expansion, and the SO-DIMM slots are also accessible. All without the need for tools.

Three models are initially available: CI660 NANO, CI640 NANO, and CI620 NANO. The main difference being the processor. The CI660 NANO comes with an Intel Core i7-8550U (quad core 1.8GHz, up to 4.0GHz). Meanwhile, the CI640 has the mid-range Intel Core i5-8250U (quad core 1.6GHz, up to 3.4GHz). Lastly, the CI620 uses the entry-level Intel Core i3-8130U (dual core 2.2GHz, up to 3.4GHz).

What Kind of Connectivity Options are Available for the C-Series?

All three units have identical connectivity options. The front has an SD card reader, audio jacks, USB 3.1 Type-A and two USB 3.1 Type-C ports. Meanwhile at the back, there are four Type-A USB 3.1 ports, a full-size HDMI and DP port, as well as an antenna connector for the built-in dual-band 802.11ac WiFi.