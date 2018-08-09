Zotac Announces Passively-Cooled ZBOX C Series Mini-PCs

/ 48 mins ago

Zotac Announces Passively-Cooled ZBOX C Series Mini-PCs

Strong and Silent Mini-PCs from Zotac

ZOTAC is rolling out their new C-series ZBOX Nano mini-PCs and it improves not just in performance but cooling as well. These ZBOX Nano models come with Intel‘s 8th Gen Core processors which are up to 20% faster than 7th Gen models. By design, the ZBOX handles up to 25W TDP CPUs and Zotac has improved the cooling system by up to 60%. The result is a cooler running, throttle-free performance without the use of any active cooling which generates noise.

The compact PC measures just 129 x 204 x 68mm, so it can practically go anywhere. Users can hide it behind a display, mount it on a wall or just leave it on top of a desk.

Zotac Announces Passively-Cooled ZBOX C Series Mini-PCs

What Kind of Customization Options are Available for the C-Series?

Unlike some compact mini-PC systems, Zotac enables users to upgrade the components of the C-series. There is room for a 2.5″ SATA drive expansion, and the SO-DIMM slots are also accessible. All without the need for tools.

Three models are initially available: CI660 NANO, CI640 NANO, and CI620 NANO. The main difference being the processor. The CI660 NANO comes with an Intel Core i7-8550U (quad core 1.8GHz, up to 4.0GHz). Meanwhile, the CI640 has the mid-range Intel Core i5-8250U (quad core 1.6GHz, up to 3.4GHz). Lastly, the CI620 uses the entry-level Intel Core i3-8130U (dual core 2.2GHz, up to 3.4GHz).

What Kind of Connectivity Options are Available for the C-Series?

All three units have identical connectivity options. The front has an SD card reader, audio jacks, USB 3.1 Type-A and two USB 3.1 Type-C ports. Meanwhile at the back, there are four Type-A USB 3.1 ports, a full-size HDMI and DP port, as well as an antenna connector for the built-in dual-band 802.11ac WiFi.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja