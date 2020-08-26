Zotac Drops A Huge Hint Regarding it’s Nvidia 30XX GPUs

Nvidia is formally expected to confirm the launch of its new Ampere based 30XX graphics cards on September 1st with a release date expected at some point later in the month. It seems, however, that Zotac may potentially be willing to risk the ire of Jensen Huang as following a post made on their Japanese Twitter account, we may have images of some of their upcoming 30XX GPU designs.

Zotac Nvidia 30XX – OC White Edition

Now, we should note that there is absolutely nothing within the post or image below to suggest that this is a 30XX graphics card. It is, after all, entirely possible that this could be simply a new refresh/design for one of their existing GPUs.

Given that the launch of the Nvidia 30XX is just around the corner, however, it would be rather curious (and bizarre) timing to tease a new GPU. Particularly one based on platform that is, very shortly, set to get superseded.

What Do We Think?

Although we stand to be proven entirely wrong on this, it seems almost certain that this is a teaser for one of their upcoming custom 30XX GPU designs. In fairness, we have already heard more than a few rumors to suggest that AIB partner designs are pretty much already completed and although the initial fanfare from Nvidia will be on their ‘Founders Edition’ cards, it seems that partner designs will be following very hot and quickly on their heels.

With less than a week to go, however, until Nvidia is expected to make formal confirmation, we don’t have long to wait before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!