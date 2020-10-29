ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Horizon Zero Dawn 8. Final Fantasy XV 9. Doom Eternal 10. Borderlands 3 11. Metro Exodus 12. Battlefield V 13. Apex Legends 14. Control 15. Far Cry New Dawn 16. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 17. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 18. Wolfenstein Youngblood 19. Ray Tracing & DLSS 20. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 21. Final Thoughts 22. View All Pages

Demand for the latest generation of Nvidia cards remains extremely high, with the RTX 3080 proving to be the one many gamers want. However, now there’s a new player in the game… the RTX 3070! This new card could rival the RTX 2080 and even the RTX 2080 Ti, at a much more affordable price tag. The new Zotac Gaming RTX 3070 Twin Edge may be one of the more compact and affordable RTX 3070 cards for this launch, but its core hardware is still very impressive and offers a lot of value vs what we saw in the RTX 2000 series launch.

ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC

While many graphics cards appear to be getting ludicrously big, this one is pleasantly more compact than most. It’s shorter too, which could highly benefit certain case configurations. You get white LED lighting, that’s right, NOT RGB (I’ll let you decide if that’s good or not). You get their IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling configuration with FREEZE Fan. It also comes with a durable wraparound backplate design, ensuring the card is both well protected and cooled for perfect performance.

Features

2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores

3rd Gen Tensor Cores

White LED Lighting

IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling

Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop

Metal Wraparound Backplate

FireStorm Utility (Download HERE )

) VR Ready

What ZOTAC Had to Say