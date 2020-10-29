ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC Review
Peter Donnell / 1 day ago
Demand for the latest generation of Nvidia cards remains extremely high, with the RTX 3080 proving to be the one many gamers want. However, now there’s a new player in the game… the RTX 3070! This new card could rival the RTX 2080 and even the RTX 2080 Ti, at a much more affordable price tag. The new Zotac Gaming RTX 3070 Twin Edge may be one of the more compact and affordable RTX 3070 cards for this launch, but its core hardware is still very impressive and offers a lot of value vs what we saw in the RTX 2000 series launch.
ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC
While many graphics cards appear to be getting ludicrously big, this one is pleasantly more compact than most. It’s shorter too, which could highly benefit certain case configurations. You get white LED lighting, that’s right, NOT RGB (I’ll let you decide if that’s good or not). You get their IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling configuration with FREEZE Fan. It also comes with a durable wraparound backplate design, ensuring the card is both well protected and cooled for perfect performance.
Features
- 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores
- 3rd Gen Tensor Cores
- White LED Lighting
- IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling
- Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop
- Metal Wraparound Backplate
- FireStorm Utility (Download HERE)
- VR Ready
What ZOTAC Had to Say
“Get Amplified with the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed GDDR6 memory, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC gives rise to amplified gaming with high fidelity.” – Zotac