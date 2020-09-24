Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Trinity Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Horizon Zero Dawn 8. Final Fantasy XV 9. Doom Eternal 10. Borderlands 3 11. Metro Exodus 12. Battlefield V 13. Apex Legends 14. Control 15. Gears of War 5 16. Far Cry New Dawn 17. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 18. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 19. Wolfenstein Youngblood 20. 8K Gaming Performance 21. Ray Tracing & DLSS 22. Workstation & Rendering 23. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 24. Final Thoughts 25. View All Pages

The graphics card arms race has been a bit one-sided for a while now, with Nvidia continuing to push the limits of gamers PC performance and their wallets. The RTX 2000 series was very fast but prohibitively expensive. Relatively speaking, the RTX 3000 series launch has been somewhat of a bargain, offering performance that thrashes the last-gen, at significantly lower entry prices.

Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Trinity

The RTX 3090 is the flagship of the generation so far, and it is going to be quite a bit more expensive than the RTX 3080, but if you want 10,496 of CUDA Cores and 24GB of GDD6X memory, this is the only place you’ll get it. That’s a big step up from the 8704 CUDA Cores and 10GB GDDR6 of the RTX 3080 and put it this way, GDDR6 ain’t cheap.

The Zotac RTX 3090 Trinity is priced around the same as a Founders Edition card from Nvidia. However, Zotac has put their own custom cooler on it. If it looks like you’re seeing double, yes, it is the same design as their RTX 2080 Trinity we reviewed the other day.

CUDA cores: 10496

Video Memory: 24GB GDDR6X

Memory Bus: 384-bit

Engine ClockBoost: 1695 MHz

Memory Clock: 19.5 Gbps

Features

2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores

3rd Gen Tensor Cores

SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting

IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling

Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop

Metal Frontplate and RGB LED Backplate

FireStorm Utility (Download HERE )

) NVIDIA NVLink (SLI-ready)

VR Ready

What Zotac Had to Say