Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Trinity Review
Peter Donnell / 2 mins ago
The graphics card arms race has been a bit one-sided for a while now, with Nvidia continuing to push the limits of gamers PC performance and their wallets. The RTX 2000 series was very fast but prohibitively expensive. Relatively speaking, the RTX 3000 series launch has been somewhat of a bargain, offering performance that thrashes the last-gen, at significantly lower entry prices.
Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Trinity
The RTX 3090 is the flagship of the generation so far, and it is going to be quite a bit more expensive than the RTX 3080, but if you want 10,496 of CUDA Cores and 24GB of GDD6X memory, this is the only place you’ll get it. That’s a big step up from the 8704 CUDA Cores and 10GB GDDR6 of the RTX 3080 and put it this way, GDDR6 ain’t cheap.
The Zotac RTX 3090 Trinity is priced around the same as a Founders Edition card from Nvidia. However, Zotac has put their own custom cooler on it. If it looks like you’re seeing double, yes, it is the same design as their RTX 2080 Trinity we reviewed the other day.
- CUDA cores: 10496
- Video Memory: 24GB GDDR6X
- Memory Bus: 384-bit
- Engine ClockBoost: 1695 MHz
- Memory Clock: 19.5 Gbps
Features
- 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores
- 3rd Gen Tensor Cores
- SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting
- IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling
- Active Fan Control with FREEZE Fan Stop
- Metal Frontplate and RGB LED Backplate
- FireStorm Utility (Download HERE)
- NVIDIA NVLink (SLI-ready)
- VR Ready
What Zotac Had to Say
“Get Amplified with the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast GDDR6X memory, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity gives rise to the amplified gaming experience with ultra graphics fidelity.” – Zotac