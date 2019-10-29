1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Borderlands 3 13. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 14. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 15. Overclocking 16. Final Thoughts 17. View All Pages

The SUPERs are coming, that seems to be the theme for 2019! Nvidia may have already released an impressive range of graphics cards this year. However, they’ve been pretty swift to follow them up with SUPER variants that are even faster! Now, we already loved the Zotac GTX 1660 Twin Fan (non-super) when it launched about 8 months ago. While basically none of the GPU core its self has changed, we do see this card move from GDDR5 to GDDR6 memory over the same 192-bit memory bus. Most of the new SUPER cards will also come with an improved factory overclock too.

Zotac GTX 1660 SUPER TwinFan Review

Of course, the GTX 1660 SUPER cards aren’t tuned to the extremes out of the box, SUPER they may be, but they’re still broadly consumer-friendly models for affordable prices. They’re set up to play the latest games at 1080p and 1440p, not for slaying world records in 3DMark. The new model from Zotac looks virtually identical to the last one. However, with new fastest memory, it’s sure to give a nice performance boost; especially at higher graphics settings and resolutions!

Features

TU116-300 Chipset

1408 Cores

88 TMUs

48 ROPs

6GB GDDR6 Memory

192-bit bus

12nm FinFET Process

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Zotac product page here.