Zotac GTX 1660 Ti Graphics Card Winner Announced

It’s not often that we get to giveaway graphics cards, but when we do the response is always pretty amazing. Having offered one lucky person the opportunity to win a Zotac 1660 Ti graphics card in our most recent competition, this was certainly no exception!

Well, all good things must come to an end and with the competition now closed, we can finally reveal who our winner was!

If, while on the subject, you wanted more details on this graphics card, you can visit the official Zotac product website via the link here!

Zotac GTX 1660 Ti Graphics Card

The response to this competition was pretty huge with over 50,000 unique entrants and while that might not make you too optimistic about your chances, remember, someone has to win it!

So, who is our lucky winner? – Let’s find out!

Picking the Winner!

With one winner chosen at random from the thousands of valid entries, our lucky person is…

*** DAVE HIDES ***

If Dave (or David if you prefer) is reading this, then congratulations. We have contacted you by Facebook messenger and also by e-mail, so make sure you get back in touch with us within the next few days otherwise we might have to pick another lucky winner!

Win a Zotac GTX 1660 Ti Twin Fan Graphics Card



Thank you

Thank you to everyone who entered, you’re all amazing and rest assured we’ve got more competitions on the way. In fact, although I am somewhat sworn to secrecy at the moment I do hear rumours that our next giveaway is going to be pretty amazing!

As such, be sure to check us out on our social media platforms and, of course, via our official website via the link here!