ZOTAC Magnus E-Series Mini-PC with RTX GPU Launched

/ 3 hours ago

Featuring Next-Generation NVIDIA Graphics

ZOTAC has now launched their next generation Magnus E-Series mini-PCs. These come equipped with a six-core Intel 8th Gen Core i5 CPU and NVIDIA‘s latest RTX 20-series GPU. That means despite the compact 225 x 203 x 128mm size, it packs some serous gaming performance.

In fact, these E-series mini-PCs are VR-ready, supporting up to four display simultaneously and is NVIDIA G-Sync ready. Just in case users want to upgrade it in the future, they can do that as well. There are two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots (up to 32GB) available as well as room for a 2.5″ SATA drive and M.2 PCIE SSD slot.

The video card is pre-installed via a riser connector as well. So users should be able to swap it out with a similar-sized ZOTAC ITX video card in the future.

How Much is the ZOTAC Magnus E-Series Mini-PC?

ZOTAC did not reveal any official pricing yet at this time.

However, two variants will be initially available: the EC52070D and EC52070D with Windows 10 pre-installed. Both have identical specs, except the Windows version comes with a 1TB SATA 6.0Gbps HDD and 128GB M.2 SSD with Windows 10 pre-loaded. The Windows version also comes with 8GB DDR4.

The standard EC52070D is otherwise a barebones unit with the same Intel Core i5-8400T (six-core 1.7 GHz, up to 3.3 GHz) with ZOTAC GeForce RTX 2070 8GB video card configuration.

