Zotac RTX 2070 SUPER AMP Extreme Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 13. Overclocking Performance 14. Final Thoughts 15. Related reviews 16. View All Pages

It’s been one heck of a month for graphics card launches. First AMD with their 5700 series, then Nvidia beefing up their range with the SUPER cards. Of course, it’s SUPER that we’re interested in today. We have the latest ZOTAC RTX 2070 SUPER, which features bigger performance to meet the ever-growing demands of enthusiast games. As an RTX 2070, it’s pretty damn powerful, but as a SUPER we’re expecting so much more.

Zotac RTX 2070 SUPER AMP Extreme

Zotac has a strong history of creating powerful gaming graphics cards. Their new Zotac RTX 2070 Super AMP Extreme is no exception and features plenty of premium features to boot. There’s a “strongest factory OC” for even better performance right out of the box. Plus, you get active fan control, a metal wraparound backplate, and much more. With all that in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is easily one of the fastest cards we’ve tested in a while.

Features

GDDR6 memory

Strongest Factory OC

IceStorm 2.0 Cooling

Metal Wraparound Backplate

Active Fan Control

SPECTRA Lighting System

OC Scanner

FireStorm Utility (Download HERE)

What Zotac Had to Say

“Everything is super with the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 20 Series SUPER graphics cards. Based on the NVIDIA Turing architecture, it’s packed with more cores and ultra-fast GDDR6 memory. Integrated with more smart and optimized technologies, get ready to GET FAST and GAME STRONG.” – Zotac

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Zotac RTX 2070 SUPER AMP Extreme product page here.