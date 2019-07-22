Zotac RTX 2070 SUPER AMP Extreme Review

/ 2 hours ago

Next Page »

It’s been one heck of a month for graphics card launches. First AMD with their 5700 series, then Nvidia beefing up their range with the SUPER cards. Of course, it’s SUPER that we’re interested in today. We have the latest ZOTAC RTX 2070 SUPER, which features bigger performance to meet the ever-growing demands of enthusiast games. As an RTX 2070, it’s pretty damn powerful, but as a SUPER we’re expecting so much more.

Zotac RTX 2070 SUPER AMP Extreme

Zotac has a strong history of creating powerful gaming graphics cards. Their new Zotac RTX 2070 Super AMP Extreme is no exception and features plenty of premium features to boot. There’s a “strongest factory OC” for even better performance right out of the box. Plus, you get active fan control, a metal wraparound backplate, and much more. With all that in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is easily one of the fastest cards we’ve tested in a while.

Features

  • GDDR6 memory
  • Strongest Factory OC
  • IceStorm 2.0 Cooling
  • Metal Wraparound Backplate
  • Active Fan Control
  • SPECTRA Lighting System
  • OC Scanner
  • FireStorm Utility (Download HERE)

What Zotac Had to Say

“Everything is super with the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 20 Series SUPER graphics cards. Based on the NVIDIA Turing architecture, it’s packed with more cores and ultra-fast GDDR6 memory. Integrated with more smart and optimized technologies, get ready to GET FAST and GAME STRONG.” – Zotac

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Zotac RTX 2070 SUPER AMP Extreme product page here.

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    What Game Are You Currently Playing?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives