Zotac RTX 2070 SUPER AMP Extreme Review
Peter Donnell / 2 hours ago
It’s been one heck of a month for graphics card launches. First AMD with their 5700 series, then Nvidia beefing up their range with the SUPER cards. Of course, it’s SUPER that we’re interested in today. We have the latest ZOTAC RTX 2070 SUPER, which features bigger performance to meet the ever-growing demands of enthusiast games. As an RTX 2070, it’s pretty damn powerful, but as a SUPER we’re expecting so much more.
Zotac RTX 2070 SUPER AMP Extreme
Zotac has a strong history of creating powerful gaming graphics cards. Their new Zotac RTX 2070 Super AMP Extreme is no exception and features plenty of premium features to boot. There’s a “strongest factory OC” for even better performance right out of the box. Plus, you get active fan control, a metal wraparound backplate, and much more. With all that in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is easily one of the fastest cards we’ve tested in a while.
Features
- GDDR6 memory
- Strongest Factory OC
- IceStorm 2.0 Cooling
- Metal Wraparound Backplate
- Active Fan Control
- SPECTRA Lighting System
- OC Scanner
- FireStorm Utility (Download HERE)
What Zotac Had to Say
“Everything is super with the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 20 Series SUPER graphics cards. Based on the NVIDIA Turing architecture, it’s packed with more cores and ultra-fast GDDR6 memory. Integrated with more smart and optimized technologies, get ready to GET FAST and GAME STRONG.” – Zotac
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Zotac RTX 2070 SUPER AMP Extreme product page here.