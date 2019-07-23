Zotac RTX 2080 SUPER AMP Extreme Review

1. Introduction 2. Photo Gallery 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Ray Tracing Performance 13. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 14. Overclocking Performance 15. Final Thoughts 16. Related reviews 17. View All Pages

The RTX 2080 SUPER is here at last. Sure, we’ve already tested the stupidly fast RTX 2070 SUPER, and we loved the boosted performance of the RTX 2060 SUPER too. All those links are on the last page of this review, so check them out afterwards. However, now it’s time for the RTX 2080 series to get a big performance boost. We’ve tested the Founders Edition here, and a few others linked below, but how do the AIB cards stack up? Let’s find out with the Zotac RTX 2080 SUPER AMP Extreme!

Zotac RTX 2080 SUPER AMP Extreme

The AMP Extreme series often delivers some of the fastest cards of any GPU generation, and we’re expecting the Zotac RTX 2080 SUPER AMP Extreme to be no exception here. Featuring a 16+4 Power Phase design, as well as their massive triple-fan cooler, it should be fast. Of course, all that cooling is required to deal with the SUPER performance. The card comes with an impressive 1875 MHz Boost Clock, making it one of the fastest SUPER cards on the market. Clocking in at 2.5 slots thick, the massive cooler and its triple 90mm fans should ensure it maintains those mighty clock speeds long into your gaming session.

Features

GDDR6 memory- Strongest Factory OC

16+4 Power Phase

PowerBoost

Freeze Fan Stop

SPECTRA 2.0 Lighting System

IceStorm 2.0 Cooling

Metal Wraparound Backplate

Active Fan Control

OC Scanner- FireStorm Utility (Download HERE)

What Zotac Had to Say

“Everything is super with the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 20 Series SUPER graphics cards. Based on the NVIDIA Turing architecture, it’s packed with more cores and ultra-fast GDDR6 memory. Integrated with more smart and optimized technologies, get ready to GET FAST and GAME STRONG.” – Zotac

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Zotac RTX 2080 SUPER AMP Extreme Gaming OC product page here.