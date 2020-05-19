ZOTAC VR GO 3.0 Offers You Portable Gaming Power!

ZOTAC is excited to introduce the latest iteration of ZOTAC’s breakthrough VR backpack PC, featuring NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 graphics, Intel Core™ i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 memory, and SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting.



Built to power today’s leading VR headsets, the VR GO 3.0 improves performance by around 25 percent from the previous generation with added support for RTX-powered ray tracing and AI in today’s versatile VR landscape while infusing the freedom of movement and untethering of wires.

ZOTAC VR GO 3.0

So, what’s the point of this system? Well, in a nutshell, with it designed to fit on your back, the main purpose is to provide you with a VR experience that doesn’t give you any pesky cables in the way. Fitted as part of a backpack, you can freely turn or spin without garroting yourself on the VR headset!

“Experience Unstoppable Freedom in virtual reality from the moment you put on the ZOTAC VR GO Backpack PC. Jump, dance, spin and explore. You are finally free from the traditional tangle of cables. Smaller, lighter, and more powerful, once you taste the freedom, you will never go back.”

If you were thinking that actually hooking this up to the power might be the Achilles heel of the design, think again! Coming with a battery pack, this can reportedly run for at least an hour between charges which (for me at least) is usually more than enough time within a VR experience!

Features

9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6

Up to 1 hour play time (Extend play time with hot-swappable batteries, both batteries required for maximum performance)

SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting

top and side loaded I/O ports

Battery status indicator with low battery audible notification

Intelligent thermal design

Unmatched comfort with padded support and straps

Upgradable storage and memory

Where Can I Learn More?

The only moderate downside to this pretty amazing design is the price tag. Retailing for a price in the region of £2199 it clearly isn’t cheap. If you do, however, take your VR experiences seriously and need not only the hardware, but the storage and portability to cope, this could provide you with a fantastic solution!

For more information on this product, you can check out the official Zotac announcement via the link here – Alternatively, for more technical specifications, you can visit the website here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!