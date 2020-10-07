Zyxel Unveils its Armor G5 AX6000 12-stream WiFi 6 Router

Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced the launch of Armor G5 AX6000 12-Stream Multi-Gigabit WiFi 6 Router (NBG7815). Armor G5 delivers the high efficiency, fast throughput, and excellent wireless range required to support the increased network performance and bandwidth demands of work-from-home and virtual learning environments.

Designed to provide the high-performance network infrastructure to support video-intensive and IoT-heavy networks, Armor G5 combines a powerful 64-bit 2.2 GHz quad-core processor with WiFi 6 802.11AX technology to deliver wireless speeds up to 6000 Mbps (1200 Mbps for 2.4 GHz and 4800 Mbps for 5 GHz). Unlike other AX6000 routers that only support eight WiFi streams, Armor G5 supports 12 WiFi streams, enabling it to deliver more bandwidth and less congestion while sending and receiving more data from multiple connected devices.

Zyxel Armor G5 AX6000 12-stream WiFi 6 Router

Key Features and Benefits of the Zyxel Armor G5 router include:

Ultra-fast Wireless and Wired Speeds – Armor G5 increases network capacity and reduces latency to deliver stable wireless operations for applications such as 4K/8K video, AR/VR and IoT devices. One 10G/5G/2.5G/1G Multi-gig Ethernet LAN port, one 2.5G WAN port, and four 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports provide fast wired connections to devices such as media servers, network attached storage devices, and switches.

High-Gain Antennas – Pairing 8×8 (5GHz) and 4×4 (2.4 GHz) MIMO antennas with high-powered amplifiers increases signal strength and lowers interference. Improved antenna performance delivers maximum wireless coverage.

Reliable and Flexible Remote Access – Armor G5 supports OpenVPN, which enables users to securely access their private home network from anywhere.

Easy Setup, Effortless Management – Zyxel Armor app provides full control of the network from anywhere, at anytime on a mobile device. The web-based interface enables users to manage the network from a computer, including configuring accessibility features and monitoring network activities.

Zyxel also announced the addition of the new Armor G1 AC2600 Multi-Gigabit WiFi Router (NBG6818). Combining the latest 802.11ac WAVE2 MU-MIMO technology with a 5 GHz 8×8 optimized antenna design, Armor G1 delivers improved wireless coverage and performance to eliminate interference and expand wireless range and network capacity. In addition to delivering wireless speeds up to 2600 Mbps (1733 Mbps for 5 GHz and 800 Mbps for 2.4 GHz), Armor G1 incorporates one 2.5 Gbps Multi-Gigabit Ethernet port and four Gigabit Ethernet ports to deliver fast, reliable connectivity throughout the home.

Price & Availability

Zyxel Armor G5 (NBG7815) and Armor G1 (NBG6818) each carry a two year warranty and are available now at street prices of $349.00 and $159.99 (respectively) through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-commerce partners.

