15-Minutes Of New In-Game Footage From Rage 2 Released

Rage 2

With the release of Rage 2 coming up in the next few months, the gaming community as a whole is treating this with more than a little curiosity. I’d say enthusiasm, but with Bethesda involved (at least as a publisher) who would be willing to guarantee that this is going to be great? Not me, for sure!

With the release of a gameplay video earlier this month though, there was some hope that this was moving in the right direction. If that didn’t convince you, however, we not have a 2nd video!

Good News!

With the game being worked on by id Software and Avalanche Studios, there is some hope that the final product could be pretty impressive. These are, after all, studios with a solid reputation and back catalogue of games. If you did, however, need a bit more to be convinced, YouTube’s ‘Cerealkillerz’ has just released a brand new video. The new release shows over 15-minutes of in-game footage and so far, things are looking good.

When Is It Out?

Rage 2 will release for the PS4, PC and Xbox One on May 14th. As this is still a few months away, we would add the caveat that this is still very much subject to change. With Bethesda currently reeling from the bombshell that is Fallout 76, however, I’d be very surprised if this was delayed.

At least, based on the videos, what we can see so far does look more than a little promising!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the release of Rage 2? Are you impressed with the video? – Let us know in the comments!